Tapkeshwar Temple To Robber's Cave, Places To Visit in Dehradun

City dwellers living in and around Delhi-NCR can easily plan to visit many cities of Uttarakhand on weekends. You can spend some moments of peace in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand, away from the summer heat of the national capital.

You can plan to visit Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. And two days are enough to explore the city. From couples to solo travellers, there is a lot for everyone to explore here.

Here’s a list of worth-visiting places in Dehradun that you can enjoy on weekends.

Tapkeshwar Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Tapkeshwar Temple is one of the best places to visit in Dehradun city. Remember, without this your Dehradun sightseeing is not complete. The temple is built in a natural cave, where water keeps falling on the Shivling.

This is one of the major attractions that make Tapkeshwar Temple so popular among tourists. Situated on the banks of the Tons River, it is surrounded by majestic mountains, adding to the beauty of this holy place.

Robber’s Cave

Robber’s Cave is one of the most popular picnic spots in Dehradun. Surrounded by high hills, the cave is long and narrow.

Har Ki Doon Valley

Away from the bustling city, Har Ki Doon Valley is one of the best places for nature lovers. Situated at an altitude of more than 3500 meters, this place is famous for its amazing trekking and untouched deodar forests.

Sahastradhara

Sahastradhara is situated amid dense forests in the mountains. It is located about 12 km from Dehradun. It is a picnic spot but the main attraction here are some special caves in which water never stops dripping. The clusters of streams located here are known as Sahastradhara. In summer, one can take a bath in the cool water of Sahastradhara to avoid the scorching sun.

Malsi Deer Park:

Malsi Deer Park is one of the best places to visit in Dehradun. This zoological park of Dehradun is spread over 25 hectares and you can spot species like two-horned deer, nilgai, leopard, peacock, and eagle too.

Zonal Anthropological Museum:

Zonal Museum is one of the most enchanting places to see in Dehradun city for history and culture enthusiasts. It was established in 1971 by the Anthropological Society of India.

