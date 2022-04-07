Tara Sutaria Styled her Beach Look With This Hand Knotted Tassel Jacket

If you have been wondering how to style your next beach look, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria’s recent Instagram post might give you some inspiration. The 26-year-old actress channeled her sexy beach model persona in a picture from her Maldives vacation. Tara was spotted enjoying her tropical sandy vacation wearing a skimpy tiger print swimsuit that accentuated her figure.

The animal-printed swimsuit set against the lush green tropical background of Maldivian beach made Tara look like the ultimate queen of the exotic jungle. Along with her swimsuit, the actress paired a hand knotted white tasseled Macramé Jacket from Studio Verandah. The Macramé Jacket retails at approximately Rs 72,000 and made for a perfect boho touch to the look too.

According to the website the Hand Knotted Macramé Jacket took a single artisan over 200 hours to knot with a single yarn. The jacket could be your perfect summer wardrobe essential. Sharing her picture on Instagram Tara had described herself as an “Island baby."

This is not the first time Tara has accessorised her bikini look with a fancy garment. Earlier in 2020, the actress shared a picture from her tropical vacation at the seashore where she was spotted in a white bikini. Tara completed her serene beach look with a flowy white cape matching with her bikini. Sharing the picture on Instagram Tara had added in the caption, “Safe to say I had a whale of a time."

Talking about beach wear fashion, Tara is not the only actress who likes to style her beach look with a fancy robe. Earlier in September, Sara Ali Khan was spotted wearing an easy-breezy cape with her co-ord swimsuit set while she was vacationing in Maldives. The 26-year-old actress was spotted wearing the printed blue and white two-piece swimsuit with a matching floor-length cape, as she embraced the sea breeze.

How are you going to style your beach look?

