Tara Sutaria Turns Showstopper for Designer Rimzim Dadu

Ace designer Rimzim Dadu wowed audiences and patrons as she showcased an immersive textile exhibit and runway show in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art last Saturday.

Celebrating 15 years in the industry, the designer was inspired by the rich repository of textiles innovation for the showcase. Actor Vijay Varma marked his debut on the runway and opened the show with aplomb. Varma wore a metal overlay jacket with signature hair-thin metal wires styled with a metal obi metal, a v-neck shirt, and wide-legged pants.

Dadu's work does not follow fashion trends, which is evident as her pieces from the archive are still relevant even after a decade. The show brought her archival pieces back to the ramp. The audience also got a glimpse of the details and artistry that go into the making of Rimzim Dadu clothes as artisans display live some of the techniques, including how steel gets transformed into hair-thin wires and then into wearable clothes.

For this year’s showcase, each look was inspired by the designer’s rich repository of textiles innovation which has mainly been anchored in her fascination with cord work. Dadu’s work does not follow fashion trends, which is evident as her pieces from the archive are still relevant even after a decade. The show brought her archival pieces back to the ramp. The audience also got a glimpse of the details and artistry that go into the making of Rimzim Dadu clothes as artisans displayed live some of the techniques, including how steel gets transformed into hair-thin wires and then into wearable clothes.

Actor Tara Sutaria ruled the ramp as she walked wearing a signature cord leaves lehenga ensemble with a cord detail halter neck blouse. Tara also adorned a SubRosa Betel ring and SubRosa danglers by Amama Jewels.

Celebrated Couturier, Rimzim Dadu said, " I am really excited to be partnering with the KNMA to celebrate 15 years of my brand. It’s a significant milestone in our brand’s journey of experimentation and evolution to create wearable art. I have constantly strived to blur the line between art and fashion over the years and on many occasions, I have taken inspiration from seeing different artworks at the KNMA. The show brought an immersive experience of seeing wearable art and artworks through the same lens."

This is the first physical event in the popular digital series Art x Fashion at KNMA, with the goal of sparking discussion about art, design, and fashion. The presentation, which is part of #WeekendsAtKNMA, is an attempt to broaden the museum’s already extensive calendar of events while also celebrating art and all forms of creative expression.

