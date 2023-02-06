Home » News » Lifestyle » Tara Sutaria's Bronzed Makeup Is The Perfect Look To Opt For If You Want The Nicest Sun-Lit Picture

Tara Sutaria's Bronzed Makeup Is The Perfect Look To Opt For If You Want The Nicest Sun-Lit Picture

If you are at a beach and are looking to get the perfect sun-lit picture then this makeup look is a must-do!

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 13:18 IST

New Delhi, India

She looks straight out of a fairytale doesn't she? (Image: Instagram)
She looks straight out of a fairytale doesn't she? (Image: Instagram)

It has been said before and there is definitely no harm in saying it again, Tara Sutaria is the next ‘IT’ girl in B-Town when it comes to fashion and makeup. There is not a single look that this actress has failed to pull off, she has aced each one of them with utmost grace and a supreme sense of fashion.

Once again, she is back to teach us all a little about being an absolute make-up pro. Yes, you heard that right, Tara’s vacay makeup looks have always been too cool for school and it’s time we start taking ideas from them.

Just last month the actress was away on a vacation by the beach and dropped the most gorgeous pictures of herself basking in the mighty glory of the sun and we could not help but be in absolute awe of her. The actress has nailed the art of taking the perfect sun-lit pictures and the secret to it is her make-up.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The look that Tara opted for was rather simple yet impactful in every sense of the term. They say, a little bronzer can take you a long way and she has proved it right, the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress went for minimal bronze contouring that enhanced the shape of her fave and brightened up her cheekbones, therefore, making it the perfect ingredient for a good sun-lit photograph. As soon as the rays hit her face, her cheekbones shined brighter than normal given the usage of bronzer. But, the key to it is the right amount of bronzer usage, if one goes ahead with more bronzer than required then it will only ruin the look and will not look as natural as Tara’s make-up did.

Advertisement

Tara did not do much on her eyes except for some good-old mascara that popped her eyes and made them shine and in terms of a lip shade she chose a nude brown glossy lip colour which seamlessly blended with the entire get-up. What made the look top-notch was the classic gold metallic bracelet, bangles and ear hoops along with those bright red flowers that were tucked in her hair bun.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: February 06, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 13:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+16PHOTOS

Grammy Awards 2023: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo Among Best Dressed Stars

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments