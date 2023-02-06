Tara Sutaria's Bronzed Makeup Is The Perfect Look To Opt For If You Want The Nicest Sun-Lit Picture

It has been said before and there is definitely no harm in saying it again, Tara Sutaria is the next ‘IT’ girl in B-Town when it comes to fashion and makeup. There is not a single look that this actress has failed to pull off, she has aced each one of them with utmost grace and a supreme sense of fashion.

Once again, she is back to teach us all a little about being an absolute make-up pro. Yes, you heard that right, Tara’s vacay makeup looks have always been too cool for school and it’s time we start taking ideas from them.

Just last month the actress was away on a vacation by the beach and dropped the most gorgeous pictures of herself basking in the mighty glory of the sun and we could not help but be in absolute awe of her. The actress has nailed the art of taking the perfect sun-lit pictures and the secret to it is her make-up.

Advertisement

The look that Tara opted for was rather simple yet impactful in every sense of the term. They say, a little bronzer can take you a long way and she has proved it right, the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress went for minimal bronze contouring that enhanced the shape of her fave and brightened up her cheekbones, therefore, making it the perfect ingredient for a good sun-lit photograph. As soon as the rays hit her face, her cheekbones shined brighter than normal given the usage of bronzer. But, the key to it is the right amount of bronzer usage, if one goes ahead with more bronzer than required then it will only ruin the look and will not look as natural as Tara’s make-up did.

Advertisement

Tara did not do much on her eyes except for some good-old mascara that popped her eyes and made them shine and in terms of a lip shade she chose a nude brown glossy lip colour which seamlessly blended with the entire get-up. What made the look top-notch was the classic gold metallic bracelet, bangles and ear hoops along with those bright red flowers that were tucked in her hair bun.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here