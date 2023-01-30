Tara Sutaria's Stunning Monokini Look Is Making Us Crave For A Beautiful Summer's Day By The Sea

Tara Sutaria is definitely the ‘IT Girl’ when it comes to fashion, the actress is not at all scared to experiment with her looks which is partly why her social media should be the go-to place for fashion look inspirations for all fashionistas. The actress also loves to travel and from her social media account, one can tell that she loves to combine her love for travel and fashion every now and then. Recently, she put up a picture of herself posing by the sea in the most stunning monokini which had a whole monochromatic vibe going on about it.

Tara’s black and white monokini had a distinctly divided pattern around the torso and the plunging neckline of the outfit enhanced the actress’s lean structure. However, the highlight of the monokini was the knot detailing on the back that screamed both extra and subtle at the very same time.

She captioned the sun-kissed picture of herself as, “Summer sun, something’s begun.. But oh! Oh, those summer nights," which is an absolute mood and the perfect caption for a gorgeous post on social media such as this one.

The ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actress accessorised her look with classic silver hoop earrings which went perfectly in sync with her entire outfit and enhanced it as well. What took our hearts away is her minimal dewy makeup which is perfect for a day out at the beach. The diva opted for a nude eyeshadow as well as nude shaded lip colour which complimented her contoured cheeks and perfectly kohled eyes.

If you are heading to the beach anytime soon then this is the perfect look to take inspiration from and we can guarantee that you for sure will not regret it.

