Taylor Swift Caused Highest CO2 Emission Flying Around In Her Private Jet, Survey Reveals

We all have come across lists of celebrities where they get ranked on the basis of their wealth, popularity and more. However, it is unlikely to estimate their contribution to the rising pollution as they globetrot in their private jets. Now, a marketing agency named Yard has released the list of ‘Celebs with the worst private jet CO2 emissions’, and American singer Taylor Swift has secured the first position.

According to Yard data, Taylor Swift has emerged as the biggest celebrity CO2 emission polluter this year. She took more than 170 flights in her private jet since January 2022 and spent 22,923 minutes or 15.9 days in the air burning fuel. In total, Taylor’s jet released 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the air this year. This was estimated to be 1,184.8 times more CO2 emissions caused by an average person in a whole year. The figures have been recorded when Taylor was not even on a tour, the website reported. https://weareyard.com/insights/worst-celebrity-private-jet-co2-emission-offenders

The average flight time of Taylor’s jet was assessed to be 80 minutes and an average distance of 139.36 miles per flight. The shortest flight that the singer took in her private jet was for just 36 minutes from Missouri to Nashville.

Taylor was followed by boxer Floyd Weather who was ranked second for emitting 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 through his private jet. The boxer’s shortest flight lasted for just 10 minutes which he boarded to travel to Las Vegas and where his jet emitted 1 tonne of CO2 in the process.

Not far behind Floyd Weather was rapper Jay-Z who flew around in his private jet emitting 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 this year. So far, the total flight time of the rapper’s jet stands at 19,296 minutes or 13.4 days.

Other celebrities whose name cropped up on the list were baseball player A-Rod, American country music singer Blake Shelton, director Steven Spielberg, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actor Mark Wahlberg, TV host Oprah Winfrey, and rapper Travis Scott.

