Tea Day 2021: Fight Winter Blues With Tulsi and Jaggery Tea, See Recipes Here

It’s a debate, and an interesting one. Just like beaches or mountains, tea or coffee is a topic that is both a conversation starter and an argument. Well, today the coffee lovers can step aside as December 15 marks the Tea Day for tea-producing countries including, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. What music is to the soul, tea is to the body. A cup of stress-busting tea brushes your mid-week blues, is the ideal beverage for romantic weather, and also has various health benefits.

There are a plethora of creative tea recipes, today we bring you some evergreen and super tasty tulsi tea, jaggery tea, or detox tea recipes, which will also work as home remedy for seasonal cough and cold. What better way to celebrate Tea Day 2021?

Tulsi tea

>Ingredients:

Tulsi: 8-9 leaves

Ginger: 2 slice

Milk: 1 glass

>Method:

Take 1 or 1 ½ cup of water in a pan and add crushed Tulsi leaves along with the ginger slices. Let the water boil, lower the flame when the liquid reduces to 1/4th of its quantity. Now, add a glass of milk (depending on the quantity of milk you like) and let it boil again for 5 minutes. Strain and serve it hot.

>Benefits:

Tulsi is considered the queen of herbs, a cup of Tulsi tea is loaded with anti-inflammatory minerals and antioxidants. Tulsi can also treat anxiety, relieve symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, sore throat, cold, congestion, and cough.

Jaggery tea

>Ingredients:

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tbsp

Black pepper corns: 5-6 piece

Jaggery: 15-20 gram

Water: 2-3 cups

>Method:

Boil 2-3 cups of water with cumin seeds and black pepper. Once the mixture is boiled and ready. Turn off the flame and add some jaggery to it. Let it steep and mix for a while, drink only when it’s lukewarm.

>Benefits:

Jaggery is a superfood of the winter season. It is rich in many vital vitamins and minerals, hence it boosts immunity, helps treat seasonal cold and cough, and keeps the body warm.

Detox tea

>Ingredients:

Tulsi: 3-4 leaves

Clove: 4-5 piece

Black pepper corns: 4-5 piece

Black tea leaves: 1/2 tbsp

Rock salt: A pinch

Asafoetida: A pinch

Water: 1 cup

>Method:

First boil a cup of water and add some tea leaves, 3-4 Tulsi leaves, black peppercorns, and crushed clove. Put on the lid and close the flame. Let the mixture steep for 5 minutes. Now, when you want to drink, pour the tea and add a pinch of rock salt and asafoetida to it.

>Benefits:

This is the ideal detox tea for the weather as it is all you need to fight the seasonal cold. It reduces inflammation, lowers body aches, and rules out tiredness.

