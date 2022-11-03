Teach Your Kids 'Stranger Danger' Rule With These Helpful Tips

No one wants their child to ever face any uncomfortable situation. However, we live in a world where such instances can and do happen. Just like once you must have learnt of the “stranger danger" rule, it is important to impart that same wisdom to your kids too. An easy way to have this conversation is to begin by letting them know who is a stranger and how they can be dangerous. Do not make this a scary conversation. Instead, give them these 5 simple examples to let them know how to navigate a situation where they encounter a stranger:

When To Say “No"

The most important thing to teach your kids is when it is safe to interact with a stranger and when it is not. Let them know if they are with you, saying hello to someone they do not know is alright. However, if they are alone and a stranger approaches them, giving off red flags, they should firmly step away and say “No" to any requests they make. It is highly unlikely a stranger would employ a kid with a task that seems important, like finding something or someone.

Don’t Judge By Appearance

Often it is easy for kids to understand that mean, scary-looking people are the ones they should stay away from. But the predators look like normal people. They are likely to also make themselves appealing to children. Let your kids know that just because someone does not fit in the stereotypical appearance of a “bad person" does not mean they cannot be dangerous.

Whom To Look Out For

If your kid ever finds themselves in a situation where they have to seek help, it would be good to know whom to look out for. Ask them to look for people in uniform. These include police officers, security guards, and store employees. They can also look for older people or people with kids if someone in uniform is not near.

Don’t Wander

Always establish a basic rule for your kid in case they get lost. Tell them not to wander elsewhere if they get lost. They must stay put or if a person in uniform is close to them, they can seek help. Let them know this would be an easier way for you to find them instead of them trying to wander around looking for you.

Take Charge Of Affection

Let your kids know they are in total charge of their bodies and who offers them affection. Never scold them for refusing affection, especially physical from anyone. This makes them realize that they have complete autonomy over their body and can set boundaries with whomever they want. If your kid seems constantly uncomfortable in someone’s presence, try to figure out why that is the case.

