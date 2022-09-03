Teachers Day 2022: 9 Perfect Gifts For Your Teacher

Teacher’s day is just around the corner and being on a Monday, we know you are fretting about the unit test and also want to gift your teacher the best gift ever. For those who have passed out of school and know that their teachers worked tirelessly inside and outside the classroom with endless enthusiasm, patience, and compassion, it’s an ideal day to present them with a little token of gratitude for all that they do and have done.

This September 5, show them that their work doesn’t go unappreciated with a thoughtful gift, be it a paper mache cup or a practical item that makes their life easier. We have outlined some gifts for your teachers

Perfect gift

Teachers invest a lot of their time in making us who we are today. So, why not this teacher’s day thank them with a gift for the time they have invested in our lives. Express your gratitude with a chic, metallic, bold yet beautifully designed watches from Casio India. A token of appreciation with a thank you for always being the ‘guru’ one needs in their lifetime.

Creative nourishment through paper mache

Remember those days when you used to struggle in your arts and crafts class? And your teacher patiently taught you how to make that boat with paper mache and told you about the eco-friendly of nature of it. Hands of Gold brings you back to the art of paper mache, made in Kashmir. Gift your guru paper mache coasters, cups, bangles, jewellery boxes, paper weights and gift boxes.

Ayurvedic products done right

Teachers are mentors who work their entire lives to educate their students on self-love and turn them into decent human beings and growing professional. Take this occasion to gift your pillar of strength a self-love gift box from Amrutam Ayurvedic. The box contains ayurvedic recipes for healthy skin and hair care, made with a blend of more than a hundred herbs.

Comfort is the key

If your teacher always complains about pain while climbing floors and making it to classes on time, we have the perfect present for you. The classic crush clog from Crocs India is lightweight comes with recognizable comfort, making it bold yet practical for daily wear.

A Make-up kit never goes out of style

If you admire your teacher’s make up skills, look no further, get your hands on the Glow of Goodness collection which has a gold flake lip gloss and strobing cream from Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm. This combination provides a silky, non-sticky feather-light texture that gives all-day comfort.

Comfortable and chic

This teacher’s day, gift your teacher her best friend for hairstyling, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler. It’s re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

Gifting health

On Teachers’ Day, gift your teachers a timeless elixir of wellness and good health with Baby Brand Saffron’s Red and Blue Gifting Box consisting of powdered saffron and saffron strands. Age-old spice is a magical dose of health and good immunity. This would be a tribute to your teacher but also a tender gesture of their wellbeing and good health

Taking care of your skin

Skincare products never go out of fashion for a woman, even if it’s your strict teacher. Present your teacher with The Ayurveda Company’s Kumkumadi Body Lotion. It nourishes your skin with Kumkumadi enriched with the goodness of Manjistha and Sandalwood. It removes dullness, and flakiness and moisturizes dry skin and makes your skin smooth and soft to touch.

Everything under one roof

Upstage Collect, an exquisite boutique by Roseate Hotels and Resorts is the perfect destination for luxury gifting for special occasions like Teacher’s Day. It showcases Aheli luxury candles, artisanal chocolates, gourmet artisanal breads and selection of gourmet sweets. Choose from the above options and surprise your teacher with the best.

