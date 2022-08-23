Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej and Hartalika Teej Not The Same, Know The Difference

Teej holds a special significance in Hindu culture. The festival, which comes three times a year as Hariyali, Haritalika, and Kajari Teej, also brings good fortune to women. However, many often mistakenly observe Hariyali and Hartalika Teej as one. In this article, Pandit Indramani explains the difference between the two Teej.

Hariyali and Haritalika Teej are about their Hindu months. Actually, Hariyali Teej is the Teej, which falls in Shukla Paksha after Hariyali Amavasya in the month of Shravan, while Haritalika Teej is called Bhadrapada Shukla Teej.

Both Hariyali Teej and Haritalika Teej are celebrated by observing fasts to please Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is believed that after observing the fast of Mother Parvati from Hariyali Teej, it should be done till Hartalika Teej. This leads to the attainment of eternal good fortune.

Hariyali Teej is considered a day of fun. Fairs are organised on this day along with the Teej ride. Apart from that, strict rules of fasting have to be followed in Haritalika Teej.

There is another difference in both the Teej. According to religious belief, Haritalika Teej is known as Badi Teej, while Hariyali Teej is commonly called Teej.

