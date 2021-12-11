Testicular Cancer: Symptoms And How To Self-Examine Yourself

There is so much misinformation on men’s health that stop them from going for their routine health checkups. Several health issues especially related to men’s sexual organs remain undiscussed. One such is testicular cancer, also known as cancer in testicles. Testicles are located inside the scrotum, a loose bag of skin underneath the penis, that produce male sex hormones and sperm for reproduction. Though, it is rare but is most common in the age group of 15 to 35 year-olds. Health expert Dr Tanaya has shared some crucial information on testicles through an Instagram post.

She mentioned that testicular cancer can occur at any age. Here are some early symptoms of testicular cancer that one can suffer

Sudden pain or swelling in the testicles or scrotum.

A lump in the testes.

Pain in the lower tummy or backache.

Enlargement of breast size in men.

Sudden collection of fluid in the testicles or scrotum.

According to doctor, testicular cancer is rare and treatable, if diagnosed timely. However, it is necessary to do self-examinations at a regular interval and check for the symptoms of testicular cancer. She also added that very few men with testicular cancer report having pain at first.

>Here are some ways to do a self-examination as prescribed by Dr Tanya:

Men are advised to perform this self-examination ideally after a shower when the scrotum or the ball-sack is relaxed. Also, these should be done at least once every month.

Touch and feel the scrotum to see if there is any change in size, shape and texture. Check for any lumps, bumps, swelling or pain in the testicles.

She mentioned that it is fairly rare and treatable with early diagnosis. “With treatment, the risk of death from this cancer is small," the doctor added.

Those who face any of the above-mentioned symptoms must consult their doctor as soon as possible and go for health check-ups.

