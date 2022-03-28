Testing negative despite Covid-19 symptoms? This is what it could be

Covid-19 is a respiratory illness that affects the lower as well as the upper respiratory tract. The symptoms of Covid-19 range from fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue and runny nose. Severe symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and low blood oxygen level. While almost half of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, many have been getting symptoms of the flu but are testing negative. Here’s what it could be.

Wrong test results

There could be a possibility that the sample collection department made a mistake. Sometimes the RT-PCR test shows positive results for a few and negative results for others, although they all have classical Covid symptoms. If swab tests aren’t taken correctly or when there aren’t enough viral particles, there is a possibility your test might be negative.

Another reason why your test may have come negative is that when the virus enters your body it takes time to incubate and then shows symptoms. If you have taken a test during the incubation period, your test may show negative results.

Covid variants

The new omicron variant of Covid-19 is showing negative results despite severe symptoms. Around 54 to 72 percent of patients diagnosed with Omicron have shown negative results. In these cases, patients who have gone past the infection phase show negative results.

You may have other respiratory illness

If you are facing chest congestion or respiratory issues, it is not necessary that you may have Covid-19. There might be a possibility that you may have other respiratory issues like asthma, tuberculosis and pneumonia. It is advised to consult a doctor at the earliest.

Even though you tested negative for Covid-19 and have symptoms it is advised to isolate yourself from others and stay at home. If stepping out, make sure you wear a mask and rest until you feel good.

