Thailand to Vietnam, Countries You Can Visit in Just Rs 40,000

Are you a travel freak but have slowed down because your pocket doesn’t allow you to do so? Don’t worry, we hear you. Today, we are going to tell you a few places across the globe where you can visit for just Rs.40,000. In these countries, you will not only enjoy the beach life but also shop fiercely. We bet you, this international trip will win your heart.

You just have to take care of a few things to save money. For example, stay in a hostel instead of an expensive hotel, enjoy street foods instead of eating at expensive restaurants, and use the bus instead of travelling in a cab. This way, you can complete your trip at just Rs 40,000. Here’s the list of countries you can travel to for just Rs 40,000.

Thailand

Thailand is the first place that comes to the mind of Indian people planning to travel abroad. Apart from being beautiful, Thailand is also among the cheapest countries in the world, the reason why it remains the first choice among Indians.

People love its nightlife and it is known for its cheap street food. Thailand is known for having some of the best beaches in the world, where you can spend quality time with your loved ones.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs.17,000 for a person from Delhi

Bhutan

Bhutan, a small country on the southern slopes of the Eastern Himalayas, is well-known among travellers for its historical sites and breathtaking mountain views. Bhutan has various activities to keep you engaged, including stunning mountains, thick valleys, and forests. If you enjoy adventure, you must go to the Land of the Thunder Dragon. Bhutan is also well-known for being a low-cost vacation.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs 15,000 per person from Delhi

Indonesia

Southeast Asia also has a lot of interesting spots to see. This region, which is made up of thousands of volcanic islands, is well-known for its cultural attractions. Beautiful beaches, old temples, marketplaces, and animals abound in this metropolis of Jakarta. This location is quite affordable for those who like to go internationally.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs 25,000 for a person from Delhi

Vietnam

Vietnam is a close neighbour of India, and that makes it ideal for budget-friendly travellers. Tourists are drawn to historical monuments, natural beauty, tranquil beaches, and delectable cuisine. Vietnam has a plethora of temples and pagodas. You can eat street cuisine for relatively little money here.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs16,000 for a person from Delhi

Singapore

Singapore is a bit expensive as compared to the above-mentioned countries but you can easily roam here on a budget of Rs 40,000. Surrounded by beautiful views, it is also known worldwide for its trendy shopping. Here you can enjoy street food cheaply instead of eating at expensive restaurants. You can also enjoy the beaches and wildlife.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs 18,000 for a person from Delhi

Dubai

Dubai is known around the world for its high-rise structures and luxurious lifestyle. Though, you may indulge in a variety of exciting activities. Along with the stunning towers, the bustling market will steal your heart. In these marketplaces, you can shop fiercely from ethnic to trendy materials. You will also be surprised to see some of the unique antique present in the market.

Round trip cost in airlines – Approx Rs 15,000 per person from Delhi

