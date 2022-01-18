Thaipusam 2022: From Piercing Body to Kavadi Attam, All You Need To Know About This Tamil Festival

>Thaipusam 2022: Tamil devotees who worship Lord Kartikeya, also known as Lord Murugan, celebrate the Thai Pusam festival. This year, Thai Pusam is being celebrated today, January 18, 2022. The festival is observed on the Purnami Tithi or the Full Moon Day in the Tamil month of Thai, which concurs with the Makara month according to the Solar calendar followed in North India. The word Thaipusam can be broken into Thai and Pusam, where Pusam stands for Nakshatram Pusam or Pushya. The festival is not only observed in India but also in other countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

>Thai Pusam 2022 Timings

The Poosam Nakshathram will begin at 04:37 AM on January 18, 2022, and it will end by 06:42 AM on January 19, 2022.

>Significance of Thai Pusam

It is believed that the Soorapadman had grown so powerful that the Devas were not able to defeat him. To save the universe, the Devas sought help from Lord Shiva, who in turn gave birth to Murugan, thus the warrior God came into being.

Eventually, Soorapadman was eliminated and with his death, the Devas got away from their miseries. Peace and Dharma were restored, following which the devotees started to worship Lord Murugan on Thai Pusam day to seek his blessings.

Among the rituals of Thai Pusam, Kavadi Attam is one of the most significant features. A kavadi is a semi-circular wooden carrier that is used to carry offerings for Lord Murugan.

There are many devotees who tonsure their heads and walk barefoot as they carry the Kavadi on their shoulders, while there are some who carry a pot consisting of milk on their head. Kavadi Attam is one of the most distinctive features of Thai Pusam, but the mortification of the body is also quite common. Devotees pierce their tongue, skin, and other parts of the body with Vel or spear, which is a weapon carried by Lord Murugan.

