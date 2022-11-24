Thanksgiving 2022: 5 Lip-Smacking Dishes For An Unforgettable Thanksgiving Party

Thanksgiving officially green flags the holiday season in several countries around the globe like America, Germany, Brazil, Canada, and Japan among others. It falls on November 24 this year. People usually celebrate the holiday with their family and friends by enjoying a huge feast. From roast turkey to potato recipes to endless side dishes and mouthwatering Thanksgiving pies, the sweet taste of the holiday is served with love on the tables. Hosting your first Thanksgiving? Here is the list of the most popular yet traditional dishes which could help you treat your guests well for an unforgettable Thanksgiving party.

Roast Turkey

Advertisement

Let’s begin with the main attraction, Turkey. From the oven to the fryer, there are numerous ways to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey. Roast the bird with herbs, butter, salt, and pepper. The mixture is rubbed all over the turkey, including under the skin. The bird is then trussed for about 4 hours and finally, it turns out perfectly cooked.

Stuffing

Stuffing is an essential dish for a happy Thanksgiving dinner. It is simply seasoned bread cubes mixed with onions and herbs. The stuffing is traditionally baked inside the bird, but it can also be baked separately. It can be made with pecans, cornbread, or chestnuts.

ALSO READ: Thanksgiving 2022: Best Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

Advertisement

Mashed Potatoes

Is there anything more delicious than a bowl of creamy mashed potatoes? Making the perfect mashed potatoes for a holiday meal is essential, especially if you want to impress your guests. Mashed potatoes are a classic dish made even softer by combining them with russets, butter, cheese, and cream. You can also add other types of potatoes to the mix like baked, Hasselback, or gratin as per your choice.

Advertisement

Corn Casserole

No Thanksgiving meal is complete without serving delish sides. This traditional Southern corn casserole is the ideal side dish for your holiday feast. The creamy baked casserole packed with vegetables, herbs, spices, and flavourful corn kernels, add a great dish for Thanksgiving. This simple recipe can be made in one pot and if you use a cast-iron skillet, it may stay warm for up to an hour.

Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is a must-have for any holiday meal. It’s vibrant, fresh, and quite healthy. This sauce, a harmonious blend of sweet and tart flavours, goes perfectly with Thanksgiving turkey. The sauce tastes fantastic when spread on leftover turkey sandwiches.

ALSO READ: Thanksgiving 2022: 6 Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes That You’ll Be Grateful For

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here