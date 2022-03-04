The Batman Cast Intrigue Fans via Character-Inspired Outfits

The world premiere of the movie The Batman recently happened in New York on March 1. While the much-awaited project itself is being lauded by the critics, the star cast is making sure that they live up to the hype through their character-themed outfits.

Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selena Kyle or Catwoman in the film, was seen wearing her character-themed dress on the red carpet designed by Oscar de la Renta. The black velvet laced corset column gown featured a waist-length neckline plunge and the bust that sported two cat heads with the ears. The rest of her look included minimal makeup along with diamond earrings, bold brows, styled bangs with an updo and French tip manicure.

Robert Pattison looked no different from his character of Bruce Wayne. Robert sported a black Tom Ford suit. The black subtle sheen Atticus number had a barrel cuff shirt and silk tie

Director Matt Reeves and Robert have talked about the film before. They suggest that the movie is different from the versions of the character we’ve seen on the big screen before. Matt Reeves was going to continue the DCEU story and try to incorporate Ben Affleck but later on considered casting someone younger as he changed his mind to show the early years of the character on screen. So far, The Batman has shown us two major villains in the trailers namely The Riddler, by Paul Dano, and Collin Farrell’s The Penguin.

