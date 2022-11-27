The Deadly Connection Between Asthma And Heart Diseases

Asthma is a global health issue that affects people of all age groups and is increasing worldwide due to increasing pollution. Asthma is a disease that is usually characterized by chronic airway inflammation. Several studies have shown a relationship between asthma and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. A recent study even found that asthma increases the risk of stroke due to an increase in the build-up of fatty deposits on arterial walls.

Other studies have found that there is a correlation between asthma and heart disease. A 2017 meta-analysis, a type of scientific study which investigates the results of multiple other scientific studies, revealed that the risk of heart disease was higher for asthma patients. The meta-analysis took 10 studies which contained a total of 4,06,426 participants. The data analysis revealed that the relative risk for patients with asthma was higher for CVD.

Asthmatic patients were around 1.33x more likely to develop heart disease and the chance of death increased by 1.36x times. The increased risk of heart issues is an alarm for asthma patients to improve their lifestyles so that their symptoms can be reduced.

Certain exercises can reduce or prevent asthma symptoms. Physical activities can help asthma patients in these ways:

Improve lung capacity Increase endurance Strengthen muscle Reduce inflammation Improve cardiovascular fitness

In addition to physical activity, breathing exercises can also reduce asthma symptoms. Diaphragmatic breathing, nasal breathing, and pursed lip breathing are some of the breathing exercises that can help with the same.

