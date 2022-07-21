The First-Timer's Budget-Friendly Guide to Nepal

We all aspire to go on international trips with our friends, family, or solo once in a lifetime. However, travelling abroad can burn a hole in your pocket. Meanwhile, if you are planning your first international trip, give it a good go with Nepal, the neighbouring country of India.

A trip to Nepal is an excellent option for your first international travel, as you won’t have to worry about communication barriers. You will be surprised to know, but this foreign trip of yours will be completed in just Rs 6000 to Rs 7000. So, if you are looking for an affordable foreign trip, start planning your trip without thinking too much.

Keep these documents ready before going to Nepal

The biggest advantage Indians get to travel to Nepal is that you do not need a visa to visit the country. All you need is a passport, a couple of passport-size photos, and your voter ID. And what even makes it easier to travel to Nepal is that you can get your currency exchanged in Nepal’s currency at the Indo-Nepal border.

How to reach Nepal from India

By Air

You can travel by air from Delhi to Kathmandu if your budget allows you.

By Road

You can board a direct bus from Delhi to Nepal.

By Train

The easiest way for you would be to reach your nearest station and from there take a train ticket for the India Nepal border, Sonauli.

If you are going to travel with your friends or family in a big group from the nearest areas of Uttar Pradesh, then you can also reach the Indo-Nepal border by jeep or cab.

Where to go after reaching the Nepal border:

After reaching Sonauli in Nepal, you will get two routes. The first goes from Sunauli to Kathmandu, while the second route will take you from Sunauli to Pokhara. Both Sonauli and Pokhara are places worth visiting in Nepal.

Now that you have reached Nepal, look for inexpensive places to stay and eat. Public transport is an economical way to get around the country.

