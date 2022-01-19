The Golden Costume Designed by Artist Eggie Jasmin is Inspired by Kundalini Chakra

Navdeep Kaur, who hails from Kansbahal, a small town near Rourkela in Odisha, has demonstrated that you can achieve your dreams if you have the will. She surprised many after she was crowned Mrs India World 2021 despite possessing no pageantry experience. The diva recently represented India in the Mrs World 2022 pageant in Las Vegas, United States.

Kaur added another feather in her cap as she won the Best National Costume round at the beauty pageant. The winning entry for the Best National Costume round of the competition was announced on Mrs India’s official Instagram account on January 17.

For the competition, Kaur wore an Avant-garde outfit, which was conceptualised and created by artist Eggie Jasmin and was inspired by the ‘Kundalini Chakra’. According to the Instagram post of the Mrs India beauty pageant the costume ‘symbolises the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown’.

Kaur’s golden outfit had a large serpent headpiece and snake-like elements across the outfit, as well as a serpent cane. Cobra ornaments were affixed to the shoulder to reflect the mystical snake native to India and the gold colour was selected to signify novelty, majesty and glory. Her pictures in the outfit have gone viral on social media.

Contestants in the beauty pageant’s Best National Costume round are intended to highlight some traditional or spiritual aspect of their native country via their outfit and Kaur’s ensemble was a clear winner.

