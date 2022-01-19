The Many Shades of Milind Soman, See His Latest Traditional Pics Here

Despite being in his late 50s, actor and model Milind Soman does not seem to be losing the charisma of his modeling days at all. Instead, he has become all the more exuberant and even inspires his fans to remain high-spirited regardless of their age.

Putting his incredibly toned body to display, Milind has recently dropped some breathtaking pictures of himself that also feature his lady love Ankita Konwar. For the latest picture that he uploaded on his Instagram page, Milind sported an ethnic Rajasthani look in Jaisalmer. He opted for a white chikankari kurta which truly complemented his muscular physique while his kohl-rimmed eyes embellished the overall look.

The supermodel, who is now 56, never hesitates to flaunt his salt and pepper hair and has time and again proved that he is definitely aging like a fine wine. Staring right through the leans, Milind gave a mesmerizing pose while wearing a metal choker. In the backdrop of the picture, Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar could also be seen filling the frame. She too struck a pose behind Milind and added to the beauty of the photo.

Advertisement

In another picture, Milind gave us a better look at his, as well as, his wife’s elegant outfits. He paired his short white kurta with black harem pants and posed for a love-filled picture with Ankita. The duo seemed to be head-over-heels in love as they failed to keep their hand off each other while posing. Meanwhile, Ankita looked equally magnificent in a pink and green floral print Kurti.

Advertisement

Milind loves to celebrate traditions and his next photo truly reflects that. From the scenic forts of Jaisalmer, Milind posed in a blue kurta to mark Magh Bihu which is celebrated in his wife’s native place Assam. He topped up the kurta with a beige-colored vest and a pair of casual blue jeans while he even sported a gold-blue stole.

As per the caption, the stole was a gift from his mother-in-law while the vest was made by his sister-in-law.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.