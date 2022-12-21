The Many Yoga Poses Of Malaika Arora; Pictures and Videos Inside

Malaika Arora is counted among the fittest Bollywood celebrities who follows a healthy lifestyle and inspires others. She has long been an advocate of fitness and never hesitates in sharing

her gruelling regime. Besides pilates and weight training, the actress believes in the power of yoga in promoting physical and mental health. While striking some yoga poses may be tough for many, Malaika does them with absolute ease. She has incorporated yoga in her lifestyle that has helped her achieve a well-sculpted physique. Malaika’s Instagram feed is the proof that she, with practice and consistency, has mastered the art of yoga. Let us take a look at some of the amazing yoga poses pulled off by Malaika.

In one of her latest posts on a session, she can be seen doing various yoga poses in one go. Her effortless stretching will definitely blow your mind.

Here we can see Malaika doing different sets of yoga exercises. She looks elegant even as she strikes tough poses.

Malaika does the Danda yoga while maintaining the perfect posture. The yoga asana is said to be effective for burning belly fat and achieving a flat tummy.

Here, Malaika can be seen switching from a three-legged downward-facing dog pose to a lunge. She performs the asana step-by-step demonstrating the right way to do it.

Malaika unlocks her “Anahata Chakra" with this pose as she stretches her arms behind and makes use of some props to go deeper into the asana. The caption explains that this is an ideal pose for people to become aware and build mental toughness.

Malaika seems to have an ability to make even the trickiest yoga pose look like a cakewalk. This pose is one such example where she incredibly balances her body on a roller while being steady and calm.

Malaika never forgets to practice yoga and can perform the art in any attire and place. Here she sports a white kurta pyjama and does asanas in a garden.

When it comes to full body stretching, she shows how it’s is really done. See this full body stretch.

Malaika celebrated the International Yoga day by embracing the art and practicing it with grace. She dedicatedly follows her trainer to hone the yoga skills she has acquired.

There is no yoga pose that Malaika can’t do. In this clip, she can be seen doing a split while maintaining the headstand position.

