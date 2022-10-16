The Military Method Of Falling Asleep In A Flash

Good sleep is an essential part of maintaining general, mental and physical well-being. However, for many people, falling asleep as soon as one hits the hay is a thing only possible in dreams. Over the years, multiple innovations have aimed to help improve sleepiness and quality of sleep. Apps that play calming nature sounds or music that is intended to make people feel drowsy, aromatherapy targeted at peaceful rest, etc., are common tools people use. However, perhaps one of the fastest methods of falling asleep comes from the military. With this, you can go to sleep within two minutes.

The military method of falling asleep first started making rounds on the internet in 2018. After less than two months of practice, it can apparently help a person fall asleep within 120 seconds. Here is how you should go about it.

Start by relaxing all the muscles in your entire face, including those inside your mouth. Keep your eyes closed and breathe in deep but slow. Let your eyes become completely limp as well. Then focus on releasing the tension in your shoulders by dropping them down as low as possible. This should also relax your neck. Once your shoulders are taken care of, allow your hands to fall to the side of your body. Focus on your breathing next. Exhale deeply to relax your chest. Once the torso is limp and sunk into the bed, relax your legs, thighs and calves. You can start off with the dominant side and then work your way to the other one. The aim is to let your muscles go limp and sink into the ground. With all muscles relaxed, try clearing your mind for 10 seconds by visualising a calming scene. If this does not do the job, try saying the words “don’t think" over and over for 10 seconds. These last 10 seconds are when you should fall asleep.

According to Sharon Ackman, who wrote about the method in 2018, 96% of US military pilots were able to fall asleep using the method in two minutes or less, even with machine gunfire playing in the background.

