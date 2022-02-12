The Perfect Exercises To Get In Shape Like Bollywood

Many people are conscious about their weight. It has become such big insecurity that the gym industry in India has a turnover of hundreds of millions. It is hard-hitting fact that the way you look or how much you weigh can not define your actual beauty, but it is also important to take care of your body.

It is rightly said that do not work out because you hate your body, but workout because you love it. One of the most common weight issues is that people have belly pouches. Most women face this issue, they have a lean body, but their belly pouch bothers them. To get rid of this issue, you can try some of the simple exercises to work on your abs.

>Planks: One of the most highly effective exercises to work on your abdominal area is planks. You have to be on your four and stay still in that position. You can start with 20-sec rounds and then increase your capacity with time. There are other ways of planks as well that you can try such as plank jacks, side to side planks, elbow planks, etc >Crunches: Crushes are also very effective abdominal exercises. It not only help you lose your belly fat, but it also helps in increasing your upper body strength. >Russian twist: It is one of the best exercises that can easily help you to lose belly fat, it also helps you to maintain your breath and balance on the hips. >Mountain climbers: It is considered one of the most intense workouts. The reason for the intensity is that it engages many muscles including the abdominals, glutes, legs, triceps, chest, and shoulders. >Bicycle crunches: Bicycle crunches are a very good abdominal workout and can help you to lose your body fat.

You can try other exercises are well that can help you. Also if you have any sort of physical issue then you must consult with a professional beforehand so that you avoid any injury.

