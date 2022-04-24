There is no doubt that Korean pop culture has amassed a global fan following thanks to BTS, Squid Game, and Parasite. With bands like BlackPink and 2NE1 performing at the American music festival Coachella, it is evident that girl groups also have a lot to contribute when it comes to promoting K-pop on the global stage. Let us take a look at some of the popular girl groups from the K-pop world:

BlackPink

Advertisement

The four-member team formed by YG Entertainment consists of - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in 2016 and came out with its first album in 2020. BlackPink is the most popular K-pop girl group globally and often competes with BTS when it comes to views on YouTube. The group has collaborated with international pop stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B. BlackPink member Rosé even made her debut at Met Gala in 2021, which only goes on to show the influence the band has on a global stage. On Instagram, the band has 46.5 million followers, while individually, the members have even more followers on the social media platform. Jisoo 59.4 million followers, Jennie has 65.6 million followers, Rosé has 58.3 million followers, and Lisa leads with 76.7 million followers on Instagram.

Twice

Formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment, Twice is a nine-member team. And they are Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group has over 24.9 million followers on Instagram and has delivered some hit songs like More and More, I Can’t Stop Me, Fancy.

Itzy

Advertisement

Another girl group from JYP Entertainment Itzy debuted in 2019 and consists of five members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. With over 16.1 million followers on Instagram, the band has amassed global popularity in a short time and that too with two years of pandemic soon after their debut does not seem to have hampered their progress. Some of the hit songs from the band are In The Morning, Loco, Wannabe.

Red Velvet

The girl group, formed and managed by SM Entertainment, featues Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy. Red Velvet debuted in 2014 and has over 11.5 million followers. Some of the hit songs delivered by the band are: Bad Boy, Psycho, Feel my Rhythm.

Advertisement

Aespa

The band will be making their Coachella debut this week marking another milestone in their stellar career. The band has amassed quite the popularity since their debut in 2020, with 8.4 million followers on Instagram. Aespa is formed by SM Entertainment and comprises four members Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning.

Which of these bands are your favourite?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.