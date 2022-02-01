The Secret Behind Alaya Furniturewalla’s Glowing Skin - These Au Naturel Face Packs

The internet’s obsession with skincare has only been growing and with myriad products promising to make your skin “flawless" and “amazing," it has only made it difficult to choose the right product. However, Bollywood actress Alaya Furniturewalla believes in DIY (Do It Yourself) face masks that are made from natural ingredients. If you are in the mood to pamper yourself with some self care, this DIY mask recommended by Alaya might do some wonders for your skin.

The actress shared an Instagram Reel earlier in January where she showed her followers how she likes to whip up a bowl of au naturel face mask with just four ingredients: Avocado, honey, olive oil, and yoghurt. The actress shot an aesthetic video as she chopped the fresh avocado on a wooden chopping board with natural sunlight falling on the frame. Alaya mashed all the four ingredients in a glass bowl and applied it on her face. Sharing the video on Instagram, Alaya wrote in the caption, “One of my favourite DIY hair and face masks. It exfoliates dead skin and is super hydrating and moisturising! Side note: I’m really enjoying making these pretty looking videos."

The actress, who marked her acting debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman starring along Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has been sharing her own DIY face mask recipes on social media. The 24-year-old daughter of model and actress Pooja Bedi had shared another DIY face mask recipe on Instagram last week. The latest face pack recipe included four ingredients: Turmeric, honey, milk and besan or chickpea flour. The actress made a turmeric paste after mixing the spice with milk. She then added honey and besan to the mix and applied it to her face.

To enjoy her tender love and care, the actress also prepared flavourful turmeric milk which included cinnamon, ginger, honey, vanilla essence. Sharing the Reel on the social media platform Alaya wrote in the caption, “One of my favourite DIY hair and face masks. It exfoliates dead skin and is super hydrating and moisturising. Side note: I’m really enjoying making these pretty looking videos."

Which of these DIY face packs will you be preparing?

