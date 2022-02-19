The Secret of Controlling High Cholesterol is Present in Your Kitchen, See How

Cholesterol can be classified as good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. Good cholesterol that having cholesterol in the right amount in the body. Good cholesterol leads to the building of healthy cells in our body. However, if the level of cholesterol increases in our blood, it gives birth to numerous diseases. It can weaken our heart, make us feel tired, can lead to obesity, and so on. It is important to manage the cholesterol in the body. Don’t worry, managing cholesterol is not a difficult task as it looks. The magical medicine is available in your kitchen cabinet only.

Let’s see six home remedies to control your cholesterol.

>Ginger

Ginger is definitely a magical ingredient which works wonder in cold and cough. It enhances the taste of the food as well. But do you know ginger also helps in reducing the cholesterol? Yes, it has bioactive compounds which helps in levelling down the cholesterol level.

>Cinnamon

Cinnamon is best known to decrease the high sugar level. However, it is also proven to be effective in reducing heart diseases by bringing down blood pressure and cholesterol.

>Turmeric

It’s nearly impossible to talk about magical ingredients and not include turmeric in the list. An element named curcumin is present in turmeric which prevent arteries to become hard, thus the blood flows properly. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce high cholesterol.

>Flaxseed

Popularly known as Alsi, the flax seeds are a good source of Omega 3 fatty acids due to which the amount of good cholesterol increases in the blood and bad cholesterol decreases.

>Garlic

Consuming two to four cloves of garlic daily reduces the total cholesterol level. You can also start with taking one clove empty stomach. It regulates blood flow and helps in keeping the cholesterol and blood pressure in control.

>Basil Leaves

Basil has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Chewing few basil leaves daily helps in removing the toxins from the body as it releases the Eugenol oil which is helpful in preventing High cholesterol.

