The Stunning Marigold-Themed Decor at Athiya Shetty, Kl Rahul’s Haldi Seemed Like a Ray of Sunshine

Recently, images from actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s haldi ceremony were released. It was nothing short of a magical affair. The pair exchanged vows in Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala home, and for their pre-wedding celebration, they transformed a small portion of the location into a marigold paradise. There is no less than a carnival of yellow hues everywhere in the interior photos from their haldi event that have surfaced online.

Decor for Athiya and Rahul’s haldi ceremony included luxuriant green trees that were festooned with vibrant yellow marigold flowers. Pictures from the lovely venue were shared online by the design company Rani Pink. According to the photographs, the daylight celebration was held outside, where a set of steps leading to a room with marigolds suspended from the ceiling can be seen. Marigolds are strewn throughout the luxuriant vegetation, from bushes to trees.

Advertisement

Another image provided a peek inside the room where wooden chairs were used to complete the colour schemes. For the bride and groom, there were also two couches in a vivid marigold colour. “When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust. We knew how to feed off each other to create and build. Every layer of the decor was detailed and I can’t tell you how much fun we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact. The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!"

Advertisement

Athiya wore a peach-pink outfit with golden accents for the haldi ceremony. Rahul donned a chikankari kurta in ivory. Athiya and Rahul posted pictures from the ceremony and captioned them with the word “sukh" (happy).

Advertisement

Tuesday saw the marriage of Rahul and Athiya at Suniel’s property. Their wedding was a small gathering with only close family and friends in attendance. The couple’s wedding reception will most likely take place in Mumbai after the IPL season, according to Suniel Shetty.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here