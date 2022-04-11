The World's Most Expensive Salt Costs Rs 7500 For Just 250 Grams. Know More

Salt is perhaps the most underrated ingredient in every kitchen. Salt accentuates the flavour of our food, which would otherwise remain bland and tasteless without it. Salt is also used as a binder and stabiliser in many cuisines. Salt also acts as a food preservative, as bacteria can’t thrive in its presence.

Salt even played a major role in India’s freedom struggle. Today, salt is available at a very cheap price. But there are many varieties of salt that are expensive and difficult to procure. Pink Himalayan salt is one such type of salt that is very expensive when compared to the common salt.

But do you know how much the world’s most expensive salt is priced? Korean Bamboo salt is the most expensive salt in the world.

Advertisement

How much does the Korean Bamboo salt cost?

Korean Bamboo salt is priced at around $100 USD (Rs 7500) for just 250 grams of quantity. The price of the Korean Bamboo salt is in stark contrast to the cost of common salt in India. One kg of common salt costs around Rs 20 in India. The labour intensive process involved in manufacturing the Korean Bamboo salt can explain its high price.

How is the Korean Bamboo salt made?

Since ancient times, Koreans have used bamboo salt for cooking and as traditional medicine. The salt is made by placing common sea salt inside bamboo and roasting it at a high temperature.

The complex procedure is undertaken to infuse the salt with minerals from the bamboo and to remove impurities. The salt is roasted nine times in total. Every step involved in the manufacturing of this salt is done by hand. Hence, such a cost.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.