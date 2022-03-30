There’s now another benefit of drinking coffee – reduced risk of Diabetic Retinopathy

Coffee has been linked to a variety of health advantages. A new study discovered that coffee can help reduce the risk of diabetic retinopathy in those who have diabetes. A group of Korean researchers recently undertook a study to assess the relationship between the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and coffee drinking, specifically in a Korean community.

Hak Jun Lee of the Department of Ophthalmology at Hangil Eye Hospital in Incheon, Korea, led the research. The study was published in Nature Scientific Reports Journal.

The data for this cross-sectional study came from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey, which was conducted between 2008 and 2011. The study analysed data from 1350 patients with type 2 diabetes among 37,753 survey participants who completed DR testing.

To examine the correlation between DR and coffee intake, multivariable logistic regression frameworks were used, which were grouped according to age, education, sex, profession, smoking, earnings, alcohol intake, physical activity, BMI, hypertension, diabetes period, dyslipidemia, and glycated hemoglobin.

According to the study’s findings, participants who reported consuming more than 2 cups of coffee per day had a reduced prevalence of any DR, as well as vision-threatening DR, contrasted to those who were recorded consuming less than 1 cup of coffee per day.

Furthermore, using trend analysis, they discovered a negative link between the degree of coffee intake and the occurrence of either DR or VTDR. The researchers also discovered that after controlling for variables such as calorie consumption, the prevalence of DR appeared to decrease with increments in coffee intake of both black coffee and coffee with sweetener or cream.

In conclusion, this study found that coffee consumption was negatively related to the frequency of DR in Koreans with DM under the age of 65, indicating that coffee consumption may be associated with a reduction in DR. Cohort studies are needed to completely understand the cross-sectional relationship between coffee intake and DR.

When the population was separated into two groups based on age, the reducing trend of DR due to coffee drinking was more prominent among individuals under the age of 65.

