These 5 Habits Can Take a Toll on Your Professional Career

No matter what profession you are engaged in, one always strives to climb the ladder of success in career. Working hard in your job is the key to gaining acknowledgment from your employer which gradually makes you indispensable.

However, there are certain things you might be doing wrong that can take a toll on your career. These can range from habits like reaching late to your workplace that initially don’t seem to be causing any harm but soon turn problematic.

So, we have listed down some points to help you avoid committing mistakes in your career that you might regret later.

Making excuses

Excuses can work sometimes, but it is not going to save you always. Keeping an excuse ready for everything that you mess up doesn’t make you a good strategist, instead, it makes you lose all your credibility. So, start cutting down on excuses and try fixing the areas where you lack.

Office politics

Working diligently, and completing every task but still engaging in office politics can be bad for your career. It usually consists of acts like undermining your colleagues, spreading rumours, and fuelling conflicts, among others. All of these are equally harmful to your career and will slowly eat up your growth in the job.

Complacency

There is a difference between being consistent and being stubborn. Your employer definitely wants you to keep contributing with the same efforts but he also expects you to grow with time. As you gain more experience, people expect more from you. And, if you fail to deliver it, then it breaks the trust you had built.

All talk no action

Delivering evocative speeches and strategizing ambitious plans can impress your seniors but if the planning doesn’t yield any result, then people are likely to doubt your reliability. So, while conveying your idea is crucial, executing it in the most efficient way is the key to success.

Not networking enough

Sticking to your desk with eyes locked on the screen can project a good image of yours to your boss. But, this comes at a price. When you don’t socialise enough, you tend to lose opportunities which you could have grabbed otherwise. Interacting is also a good way to explore and find like-minded people at your workplace so that working becomes fun.

