These 5 Healthy Drinks Could Help To Control High Cholesterol

In order to maintain healthy cholesterol levels, special attention must be paid to one’s dietary habits. One needs to be very careful with what they eat in their daily diet. Otherwise, it can lead to heart-related problems, cardiovascular conditions, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes.

Due to the high-risk factors of cholesterol, it is recommended to reduce the high cholesterol levels in the body as soon as it is detected. It is better to adopt a healthy lifestyle, get regular cholesterol tests, do exercise, and keep a tab on your diet to maintain your cholesterol level. You can also prevent cholesterol from shooting up by including some healthy drinks in your diet.

Here are a few easy-to-make drinks that can help lower high cholesterol levels:

Advertisement

1. Tomato Juice: You can reduce your cholesterol levels by drinking tomato juice. The lycopene compound present in tomatoes improves lipid levels and lowers bad cholesterol. Tomato juice is also high in fibre and niacin, which are effective in reducing high cholesterol. They also have plenty of other health benefits. You can drink tomato juice twice or thrice a week.

2. Green Tea: If you suffer from a high cholesterol level, then start drinking green tea from now on, because it helps to lower the cholesterol level. Along with this, green tea is also very effective in reducing weight. It contains catechins and other beneficial antioxidants, which help reduce bad cholesterol.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

3. Cocoa Drink: Cocoa contains antioxidants such as flavanols, which help lower cholesterol levels. It also contains high amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, which can be beneficial for cholesterol patients. Cocoa is mostly present in dark chocolate. You can prepare a healthy drink by adding some dark chocolate to the milk.

Advertisement

4. Soy Milk: Soy contains low saturated fat, which makes it an ideal food item for people suffering from high cholesterol. To prevent your cholesterol levels from rising, you can switch to soy milk. Soy is also considered beneficial for those suffering from heart diseases.

5. Oat Milk: Oat milk is another drink that is considered helpful in reducing cholesterol. Oats contain beta-glucans, which majorly help to lower cholesterol levels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here