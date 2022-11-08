These 5 Lifestyle Changes Can Possibly Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Unhealthy lifestyle habits and leading a stressful life may lead to Alzheimer’s or dementia. Alzheimer’s is a brain disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills along with impacting other brain functions. Touted to be the common cause of dementia, it is expected to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells.

If a person is at risk with Alzheimer’s, there are high chances of him developing severe memory impairment and even losing the ability to carry out everyday tasks. To prevent such a stage, we have jotted down a bunch of tweaks you can make in your day-to-day life.

1. Exercises

A sedentary lifestyle is your enemy. Include aerobic exercises in your regime to up your physical game. These exercises are brisk walking, tai chi, water aerobics, dancing, yard work, bicycling less than 10 mph, and yoga, among others. In parallel, some muscle-strengthening exercises for your brain are also considered beneficial.

2. Stay Hydrated

One of the major reasons for Alzheimer’s could be dehydration. Decreased water levels in cells can prevent the clearance of toxin proteins, which further leads to the buildup in and around the brain. Undoubtedly, dehydration can lead to cognitive decline in people with dementia. Therefore, consume at least 8 glasses of water daily.

3. Reduce Smoking and Alcohol Consumption

Cigarettes and excessive drinking can impact your health severely. It increases the risk of Alzheimer’s or dementia by 10 folds. Reducing alcohol consumption will do away with both short- and long-term negative health issues.

4. Don’t Take Stress

As per a Healthline report, several researchers have found a link between stress and Alzheimer’s disease. After all, chronic stress does affect many biological pathways within our body.

5. Don’t Disturb Your Sleep Cycle

A poor sleep cycle is linked to abnormal levels of beta-amyloid protein in the brain which pushes you to fall into the trap of Alzheimer’s. In addition, lack of sleep can cause sleepiness during the day and may also lower your productivity and attention span.

