These 5 Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce Risk of Breast Cancer

Timely detection and proper medication are required to cure an individual from a deadly disease. Breast cancer is also one of them. The number of women suffering from breast cancer has significantly increased over the years and our evolving lifestyle is in a way responsible for it. Breast cancer basically occurs when some breast cells start to grow abnormally. They divide more rapidly than healthy cells and continue to accumulate, which forms a lump. Unless there is a family history factor involved, the risk of breast cancer can be significantly reduced with certain lifestyle changes. Here are five preventive tips, which you can abide by.

Healthy weight

If your weight is healthy, continue to maintain it. If you need to lose weight, consult a doctor about healthy strategies to accomplish this. It is suggested that you can reduce the number of calories you eat each day, and gradually increase the amount of exercise.

Physically active

Having more fat tissue raises the estrogen level in an individual’s body, which further increases their chances of getting breast cancer. Women, who are overweight tend to have higher levels of insulin. It has been observed that higher insulin level is also linked to some cancers cells, including breast cancer. Physical activity on a daily basis can help you maintain a healthy weight, in turn preventing breast cancer. Aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise. Go for strength training at least twice a week.

Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding plays a vital role in preventing breast cancer. It is said that the longer you breastfeed, the greater the protective effect prevails. Limit the postmenopausal hormone therapy. The combination hormone therapy might increase the risk of Breast Cancer. However, we advise you to consult your doctor about the risks and benefits of hormone therapy.

Healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet can reduce the risk of a number of diseases, including types of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Include plant-based food in your diet. Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes.

