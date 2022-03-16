These 5 Medical Treatments can Help you Regain your Lost Hair

Hair loss is a problem that many people suffer in their lifetime. There are many factors which result in hair fall and hair thinning. These include diet, lifestyle, genetics, medical history and so on. After trying various home remedies, hair still does not regain its strength. In that case, one can opt for medical treatments to prevent hair loss. Let’s look at some of the best medical treatments people suffering from hair loss can try.

Minoxidil (Rogaine)

It is one of the best medicines that doctors recommend for hair loss. Minoxidil has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is easily available in the medical stores. This over-the-counter medicine is like a foam which you can put in your scalp like oil. Using it continuously for months will prove beneficial for preventing hair thinning. According to a study published in the NCBI, the medicine has proven to be effective in hair growth and other hair treatments.

Microneedle Treatment

This treatment uses multiple tiny needles on your scalp to help new hair grow. This treatment is recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. However, it is not a safe option for everyone. One should consult their dermatologist before going for it.

Low level Laser therapy

In this process, surgeons use non-invasive light sources. Moreover, the treatment is safe as it doesn’t emit heat, sound or vibrations. The treatment helps in regenerating tissues that stimulate hair growth. The laser treatment can be done if someone has suffered from hair loss due to chemotherapy or medication effect. A study conducted for examining the efficacy of LLLT in hair growth concluded that the treatment can be used on both men and women. It is useful for pattern hair loss and eight out of ten people have benefitted from it.

Platelet-rich plasma

The treatment is conducted by separating the plasma from blood. Then, the plasma is injected at the place of hair loss. The treatment is followed up every three to six months. As per research titled, ‘Platelet-Rich Plasma in Androgenic Alopecia: Myth or an Effective Tool’ conducted in 2014, PRP injections are recommended for the treatment of androgenic alopecia.

Hair transplant

In this process, the body hair is taken from one part of the body and is placed on the balding area. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the surgery takes around four to six hours. The treatment is long-lasting and is proven to be the most effective one in regaining the lost hair.

