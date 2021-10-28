These 5 Steps Can Help You Control Postpartum Hair Fall

Hair fall tends to give depression and complex, to both men and women. The reason for hair loss could be anything, from health conditions to lack of sufficient nutrients in one’s diet. But not many know that hair fall is quite common among women, post pregnancy. The postpartum hair fall is usually caused by hormonal changes, during pregnancy and after delivery. Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta in her recent post on Instagram informed that thirty to sixty percent of women experience postpartum hair loss. She stated that this condition is called postpartum alopecia, and it takes place because of the hormonal changes in the body. However, Geetika said that the good news about the postpartum hair fall is, it’s temporary.

Postpartum hair loss can begin anytime after the baby arrives and can continue for up to a year. In case you have been looking for remedies to control it, here are five effective ways to manage the condition:

>Hair supplements

Post childbirth, it is advised that you don’t stop taking hair supplements unless your doctor suggests to do. The supplements have some important vitamins in them, which will help prevent hair loss to a great extent.

>Nutritious diet

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is necessary for the health of the baby, as you will be breastfeeding for the first few years. Intake of dark leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, fresh fruits comprise a nutritious diet, which will also ensure your hair health. If you don’t eat fish, take omega 3 fatty acid supplements. Your diet affects how your hair and skin looks.

>Hair care treatment

Use gentle shampoos and conditioners on your hair postpartum. Geetika advised that don’t style your hair for a while as tying them in tight ponytails might cause more breakage.

>Sleep well and good rest

A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most vital and significant steps to prevent hair loss. Stress is one of the most common reasons for hair fall. A good sleep relaxes your mind and body. Geetika advises that if you see clumps of hair falling even after the first birthday of your baby, visit an expert.

