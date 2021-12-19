These 5 Tips Can Help You Increase Your Metabolism

Metabolism, or metabolic rate, of a person is the speed with which the body converts your intakes, be it solid or liquid, into energy. It is the efficiency quotient that determines the burning of calories. Higher the metabolism, higher is the calorie-burning capacity of the body, and thus, easier it becomes for a person to lose those extra kilos and maintain a healthy weight.

A high metabolism also keeps you energetic and makes you feel better. The metabolic rate depends on various factors such as genetics, age, sex, body fat, muscle mass, and body activity. As many as there are factors that control the metabolic rate, there are various ways too through which you can influence your metabolism for good.

Here are five ways you can boost your metabolism:

Eat More

This might sound like bad advice but hear us out. By eating more, we mean that you should increase your number of meals. This will bring some regularity to your eating regime, and the consistency will help maintain a metabolic balance. Eating heavy meals, even though in fewer numbers, will burn calories slowly, and the body will store more fat.

Muscle And Strength Training

Exercising can be a very efficient way to boost your metabolism. However, apart from exercising, you should also go for high-intensity interval training. Muscle mass has a higher metabolic rate, which means retaining muscle requires more energy. Thus, regularly training your muscles will speed up your metabolism.

Drink More Water

Stay hydrated, and your metabolism rate will be at an optimal rate. It is a necessary ingredient for a healthy lifestyle. Many studies also suggest that drinking water can help reduce fat.

Get Enough Sleep

Very little sleep causes the body to experience an imbalance in hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, responsible for making you feel hungry and full. Moreover, adequate sleep also keeps your stress levels in control, which, if not kept under check, can also contribute to decreasing your metabolic rate.

Avoid Sitting Too Much

As work from home is becoming a necessity and a trend, our bodies have become more static than ever. If you have a desk job, then make sure that you stand and move around in intervals. Sitting for too long can greatly influence metabolic rate.

