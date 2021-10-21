These are 4 False Alarms for Miscarriages

Pregnancy is an extremely delicate phase, especially during the first three months. During this period, women witness various changes and mood swings. They also encounter some incidents which make them wonder that things are not well inside. The biggest threat miscarriages. However, at times there are false alarms of miscarriages too. If there is a history of miscarriage, the couple go through excessive anxiety and stress. The slightest change in the daily routine would scare them. While there are a few signs that need to be looked out for, others are normal.

In this article, we will touch upon some of these false alarms which are usually misread as miscarriages

Pregnant women might see blood stains while urinating. As bleeding is a sign of miscarriage, you might get in panic mode. But it is not the same in all cases. During pregnancy, the blood flow near the cervix increases which may cause occasional spotting. However, if you witness heavy bleeding or pass a chunk of tissue with blood, then there can be a chance of pregnancy loss. If spotting worries you, consult a doctor.

Cramping is also normal during pregnancy and does not represent anything serious. Cramping takes place due to the expansion of the uterus, which makes the ligaments and muscles to stretch. The pain in the lower abdomen is felt whenever you make a movement, change position, sneeze, or even cough. But if the pain is accompanied by excessive bleeding, consult your doctor immediately.

It is possible that pregnancy symptoms might disappear and again appear on their own. The loss in pregnancy symptoms like bloating, food cravings, mood swings, and breast tenderness might worry you. But in most of the cases, there is nothing to be worried about. Even in your 12th week of pregnancy, the symptoms might ease up.

To ensure that pregnancy is healthy, doctors often test the levels of the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin). As pregnancy progresses, the hCG level rises. In most cases, the hCG rises every two or three days during the first trimester. Low hCG is at times linked with false pregnancy but drop in the level of hormones is normal during the initial days.

