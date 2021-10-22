These are Early Signs of Liver Damage From Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is extremely harmful for the health of your liver. Heavy drinking not only leads to liver damage but it may also have a negative impact on your overall health. The liver damage caused due to excessive drinking is known as alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD). ARLD can cause three different liver problems namely alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis and alcoholic cirrhosis. All of these can cause extreme complications. Here are some early signs of liver damage caused due to excessive alcohol intake-

>Fatigue

Fatigue or feeling weak can be an early symptom of liver damage. This can be caused due to a virus, excess alcohol consumption or inherited disease. Fatigue may be mild or may cause drastic complications.

>Decrease or loss of appetite

Excess alcohol consumption can also suppress your appetite and make you feel nauseous and less energetic. It may contribute to liver cell damage due to a lack of proper nutrients and minerals in the body.

>Nausea

ARLD like alcoholic hepatitis can often lead to nausea and vomiting, along with abdominal tenderness and discomfort, a low-grade fever and feeling of being unwell. If you continue to consume excessive alcohol, inflammation levels can begin to increase in the liver which can also cause pain in the area of the liver.

>Unexplained weight loss

Given that excess alcohol consumption can cause loss of appetite, it may also result in unexplained weight loss. It is one o the early signs of liver damage from alcohol. A drastic change in body weight and appearance can be dangerous and concerning.

>Swelling of the liver

Continuous alcohol consumption for years can make your liver inflamed and swollen up. A common symptom of ARLD is liver swelling. It is quite prevalent in people suffering from liver damage from excess alcohol intake. It can further cause Cirrhosis, the final stage of liver disease.

