These are the Factors Causing Dark Circles and Here's How You Can Treat Them

If you happen to have dark circles, chances are that you have tried numerous treatments there are available in the market to treat them. However, one must also note that it is essential to understand the cause behind your dark circles before you go ahead and treat them. According to Healthline, dark circles are most common in people who are elderly, or have a genetic predisposition to this condition known as periorbital hyperpigmentation. The condition is most common in people who are from non-white ethnic groups and have darker skin tones that are more prone to hyperpigmentation around the eye area.

One can have dark circles due to fatigue and lack of sleep, dehydration, and excessive screen time which causes eye strain. This strain can cause blood vessels around your eyes to enlarge. As a result, the skin surrounding your eyes can darken, mentions Healthline. Overexposure to the sun can also be one of the factors causing dark circles around your eyes. However, in some cases, dark circles are caused due to genes that can be more complex to treat. In such cases, it is recommended that you consult a dermatologist for proper treatment.

According to Healthline, you can treat dark circles to some extent in the following ways:

>Get extra sleep

Most of the time getting enough sleep will make your temporary dark circles go away. Sleep deprivation can cause your skin to appear pale, making the dark circles more obvious. Hence it is necessary that you sleep for at least seven to eight hours of rest to prevent dark circles from appearing.

>Apply cold compress

Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean wash cloth and apply it to your eyes. If ice cubes feel too intense, you can also dampen a wash cloth with cold water and apply it to the skin under your eyes for 20 minutes. Repeat this process if the cloth becomes warm or if the ice melts. A cold compress can help reduce swelling and shrink dilated blood vessels, which can reduce the appearance of puffiness and help eliminate dark circles.

>Tea Bags

Applying cold tea bags to your eyes can improve their appearance; since tea contains caffeine and antioxidants that can help stimulate blood circulation, shrink your blood vessels, and reduce liquid retention beneath your skin. Soak two black or green tea bags in hot water for five minutes and then let them chill in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Once they are cold, apply the teabags to your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes. Rinse after application.

>Make-up

If you have an emergency meeting or appointment and wish to hide your dark circles, the instant way is make-up. Investing in a good concealer that matches with your skin tone will go a long way if you intend to take this route. Start by moisturising your under-eye skin and applying a foundation. Use a colour corrector for a natural blend of the foundation and concealer. After colour correcting your under-eye area, apply the concealer, which is one shade lighter than your foundation. Use blotting papers to take down the shine in the area, and then use a small brush to apply setting powder in the area.

