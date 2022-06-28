These are the Kind of Friends you Need as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Do you know your signs have a lot to do with the kind of friends you make? Every sun sign has unique traits and they are not necessarily compatible with just anyone. As every person has a different personality, they need someone who balances out their positive and negative traits and brings out the best in them, isn’t that what friends are for? If you are always worried about the kind of friends you should make, then we are here to tell you the type of friends you need in your life as per your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Making friends is not difficult for Aries as they are confident and fearless. They like people who are adventurous and fun like them. They want a dynamic personality in their friends so they both can gel up together.

Friendship Compatibility: Sagittarius and Gemini

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Tauras are sensitive and want stability in life. When it comes to friendship, they believe in handling everything with intelligence and maturity. As they are a bit stubborn, they need someone who is flexible enough to bear that stubbornness.

Friendship Compatibility: Cancer and Virgo

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Geminis are social butterflies. From a young age, they tend to mix up with people well. They love friends who are jolly, witty and outgoing. As Gemini are good at conversing, their friendships tend to last longer.

Friendship Compatibility: Aries and Leo

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer signs think a lot before making any decision. Therefore, they need someone who is honest and can bring peace and calm to their life. The type of friend a cancer needs is one who can take them away from overthinking.

Friendship Compatibility: Taurus and Pisces

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Leo is full of energy and outgoing. They need friends who are subtle, humble and can tolerate their outspoken personalities. As Leo is also compassionate regarding relationships, they can prove to be great friends when others need their company.

Friendship Compatibility: Gemini and Libra

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo is outspoken when it comes to people they know, but in front of strangers, they are quiet and shy. Thus, they need friends who are opposite and can bring out their wild side every now and then.

Friendship Compatibility: Taurus and Capricorn

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra is said to be the friendliest side out of all zodiacs. They value their friendships and relationships more than anything which sometimes also hurts them. Therefore, the best friend they can have is someone who is loyal and honest and keep up with their emotional wit.

Friendship Compatibility: Leo and Aquarius

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpios are more likely to be a part of a circle which is small and close-knit. They are the most loyal friends anyone can have. They want similar traits in their friends too. Scorpios do not open up easily due to a lack of trust, thus, they need someone whom they can rely upon without any fear.

Friendship Compatibility: Capricorn and Pisces

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

They have a good sense of humour and love having a large group of friends. They usually, get along with people they share a good and positive vibe with.

Friendship Compatibility: Aries and Aquarius

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorns are quite a hard nut to crack. They have a really restricted circle but when it comes to social gatherings, they put their front foot forward and interact like pros. They like to be surrounded by friends who think logical and are mature.

Friendship Compatibility: Virgo and Scorpio

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius are creative, outgoing and adventurous. They love fun more than anything and don’t like sitting in their shell. They like being friends with people who are creative, intellectual and artistic. They like having deep conversations instead of quick chats.

Friendship Compatibility: Libra and Sagittarius

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

They are compassionate and intuitive and they need people who understand them. They like friends who are honest and emanate positive vibes.

Friendship Compatibility: Cancer and Scorpio

