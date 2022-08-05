These Ayurvedic Home Remedies Might Help in Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue is a viral mosquito-borne disease which is widespread in the tropical regions of the globe. The vector-borne diseases in India are reported during the rainy season, and dengue cases often see a peak between July and November. The disease spread by a virus of the Flaviviridae family can also result in fatalities.

According to the World Health Organization, there is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue can lower fatality rates.

However, Ayurveda has defined various remedies for dealing with dengue fever. Take a look at five of the herbal remedies that this historical Indian medicine system recommends to treat this deadly disease.

Kalmegha

Also known as Andrographis paniculata, Kalmegha is a bitter-tasting herb with multiple medicinal uses. According to a study published in Science Direct, it is scientifically proven to be highly effective against the dengue viruses.

Guduchi

Commonly known as Giloy, Guduchi or Tinospora Cordifolia, is very helpful in reducing the effect of the causative factors of dengue. Guduchi can be consumed diluted in a glass of water by patients suffering from dengue fever.

Neem

Neem is well-known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have also proven that this medicinal agent has effective usage against dengue fever too. Extracts of the leaves from its plants inhibit the growth of one of the four dengue virus types.

Papaya

Papaya leaves are traditionally used for the prevention of malaria but it is helpful in the treatment of dengue as well. A study published in Science Direct talks about the usage of papaya leaf juice in Siddha medicine, which is a traditional form of medicine in India to increase platelet counts.

Applying Cooling Pastes

According to Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda, a simple paste prepared with sandalwood and rosewater can be applied to get temporary relief from dengue fever rashes.

While the aforementioned can prove to be really useful remedies for the treatment of dengue, it is advisable that you consult with a nearby Ayurvedic (or any other) doctor once you encounter any serious symptoms.

