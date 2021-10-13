These Bollywood Actresses Look Hot in Sarees, See Pics

The elegance of a saree never goes out of style. Our Bollywood divas also agree to it hence, they are often spotted showing it off. From Rekha’s Kanjeevaram to Kajol and Kangana cotton sarees, the B-town actresses have made us fall in love with the six yards of pure elegance. Now, the very sensational Jacqueline Fernandez has proved that you can never go wrong with chiffon sarees either. The actress wore a white chiffon sari and looked straight out of a 90s Bollywood set. She teamed it with a white lace bralette blouse, which was embellished with sequins beads and crystals. Jacqueline completed the look with bright red lipstick and her hair was parted at the centre. The glamorous clicks were shared by the celebrity stylist Shehla Khan.

Posting the picture, the designer wrote, “Sari’s are eternally elegant. Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in our white lace bralette blouse embellished with sequins beads and crystals."

Well, Jacqueline is not the only one to rock the chiffon sarees. Here are some actresses who have, in the past, carried chiffon sarees in the most elegant way.

The first on the list is Janhvi Kapoor, who often dons chiffon sarees and looks drop dead gorgeous. She wore a royal blue chiffon saree at the Norwegian consulate general, where she was awarded as the rising talent of the year, 2018.

Kajal Aggarwal has always turned heads with her outfit choices. This ivory and olive-green chiffon saree is a prized collection in her collection of ethnic wear.

You cannot take your eyes off Athiya Shetty’s navy blue chiffon pre-draped sari look. Her heavily embellished blouse, with pearl detailing all over just adds more drama to her ravishing hot outfit.

Chitrangda Singh left her fans stunned when she wore this chiffon-organza draped saree. She truly conveys that one can never go wrong with red sarees.

How glamorous is your collection of chiffon sarees?

