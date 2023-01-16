These Curd Face Masks Can Repair Your Skin; How To Prepare And Apply Them

Having curd regularly is beneficial to your health. It has lots of important nutrients required by the body to function well. But not many are aware that curd is great for the skin too. Using curd in certain ways can help you rejuvenate your skin and remove dark spots. Here is how you can use curd to improve your skin:

Curd and honey mask

Bleaching elements present in curd and honey help remove free radicals, dead skin cells and pigmentation from the skin. Dark spots, fine lines, etc. can be dealt with using a honey and curd face mask. To make it, mix 1 tsp of honey and lemon juice with 2 tsp of curd and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash the face with clean water.

Curd and lemon face mask

Advertisement

Curd and lemon juice face mask is rich in Vitamin which helps in clearing spots and adds a natural glow to it. Mix 2 tsp curd with half a tsp lemon juice and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then wash your face. Try this face mask 1-2 times a week for better results.

Curd and oats face mask

Curd and oats face mask is effective in deep cleaning the skin and pores. To make this mask, add 1 tsp curd and rosewater in 2 tsp oats powder and make a consistent paste. Apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes. Wash your face and pat-dry with a towel. Gently scrub while washing the face.

Using any of these four face masks can help clean your face, and reduce spots, and fine lines. They can improve your skin health and help rejuvenate its glow to make you look fresh 24*7.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here