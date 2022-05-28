These Daily Food Items May Raise Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Choosing options to avoid any health complications has been a trend nowadays. According to studies, consumption of a high amount of salt, sugar, and refined carbs can raise a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

This list may help you to be aware about these daily eating habits can harm you

1. Cereals

Even your regular breakfast meal that seems to be perfect for your balanced diet, like cereals loaded with sugar may lead to a risk to your health. As per reports, consuming carbohydrates and sugar in the morning can produce inflammation and you will crave more sugar throughout the day.

2. Fresh Juices

Yes, in summer you crave those fresh juices, and most of us consume them as a replacement for sugar. But most juice centres or eateries add refined sugar to the fresh one. The best way to have them is homemade by you.

3. Chinese Takeout

After a trying day at work, Chinese takeout is your dinner. The dumplings and flavoured Manchurian balls with fried rice are tempting but the food contains a huge amount of salt, fat, and sugar that may elevate your high blood pressure and increase the risk of a heart attack.

4. Potato Chips

You need chips to munch on while you binge-watch but those processed potato chips are no friend to your healthy eating plan. They are high in calories, sodium, and fat. They may be tasty but not for your heart.

5. Ketchup

Ketchup or tomato sauce is a friend with your samosas, French fries and as a side dip, you want to have. But it is likely to be loaded with sodium.

6. White bread

Consumption of traditional white bread can contribute to obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. It is heavy with starch that can cause stomach problems like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux. As per reports, white bread absorbs and digests quickly which leads to blood sugar rise quickly.

These are the few daily foods that may lead to heart attack or stroke if you consume them daily.

