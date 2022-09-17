These Destinations in Venice Will Surely Make For a Romantic Honeymoon

A little planning, like for any other vacation, will go a long way for your honeymoon. After all, a honeymoon is the one vacation that has to be memorable for every newlywed. Couples usually like to spend their honeymoon at a picturesque destination where they can create special memories with each other. If you are planning for a perfect honeymoon to spend some lovely moments with your better half, then Venice in Italy should be at the top of your list. From sightseeing to romantic dates, there’s a lot that you and your partner can do in Venice.

Thus, here is the ultimate honeymoon guide for places that you must visit in Venice:

1. Teatro La Fenice

Couples must make sure that they watch live opera shows or romantic ballet performances at Teatro La Fenice. Attending these shows, especially from special seats on the balcony, can be a once-in-a-lifetime romantic experience.

2. Alberoni beach

Venice boasts a lot of beautiful beaches that are perfect for some we-time with your spouse. Alberoni Beach is one such scenic beach, which is away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Couples can experience the thrill of jet skiing and bike riding together at this beach.

3. St. Mark’s Square

Surrounded by restaurants, museums and cafes, the experience of walking with your partner across this square is special in itself. The picturesque evenings here are a sight to behold. This experience becomes exceptional when you take a stroll hand in hand with your better half.

4. Terrazza Danieli

There’s nothing like a breathtaking view for a date with your plus one. The view from this restaurant makes it ideal for romantic dates. Basking in the beautiful view under the open sky, along with your favourite food, is no less than a dream.

5. Lido di Venezia

Make sure to visit Lido Island, home of the Venice Film Festival, on your honeymoon trip. The spectacular views and the serene atmosphere at Lido di Venezia is unmissable, especially for couples.

