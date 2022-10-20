These DIY Face Packs Will Surely Help You Achieve An Instant Glow

You must be aware of the various health benefits of including nuts in your diet. Nuts comprise a variety of nutrients, which are useful for the body’s overall growth and wellness. The antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts, like most nuts, help in promoting healthy skin too.

Walnuts are also a powerhouse of vitamin E, B6, folates and phosphorus, which makes them highly beneficial for skincare. As a result, they are used in a variety of skincare products, especially face packs, which are available in the market. However, if you don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket by purchasing expensive face packs, then read on to learn how to make them at home using walnut and other natural ingredients.

Walnut and Honey Face Pack

According to OnlyMyHealth.com, honey is quite effective to hydrate and moisturise the skin. A honey and walnut face pack helps to achieve radiant and youthful skin by removing dryness. Steps:

Mix a tablespoon of walnut powder with a teaspoon of olive oil, two teaspoons of rose water and half a teaspoon of honey.

Upon making a face pack out of the ingredients, apply it to your face with a brush. Allow it to dry for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, thoroughly scrub the skin and rinse it with cold water.

Walnut and curd face pack

The lactic acid found in curd helps to brighten the skin by eliminating dead skin cells. And, walnut stimulates blood circulation and makes the skin glow. Steps to prepare the walnut-curd pace pack include:

Mix one tablespoon of walnut powder with two tablespoons of curd.

Apply the curd and walnut face pack on your face and leave it for around 20 minutes.

Wash your skin with lukewarm water after the face pack dries completely.

