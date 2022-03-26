These Easy Home Remedies Will Keep Your Teeth, Tongue Away From Infections

To get rid of any disease, oral hygiene is a must. We can prevent the bacteria from growing inside our mouths with some healthy practices. We have to clean our mouths properly after having any eatables. Otherwise, bacteria start growing on teeth and tongue. It can cause the problem of bad mouth odour and worms. Besides that, it can also lead to infection and that can spread to other parts of the body as well.

Here’s how you keep your mouth bacteria and toxin-free.

Advertisement

Oil pulling: Oil pulling is one of the easiest methods you can use to keep your mouth bacteria and toxin-free. You have to swish about a tablespoon of organic oil and keep it in your mouth for a minimum of 20 minutes. Then you just have to rinse off your mouth with warm water. Following this process, you can clear out undesirable bacteria and toxins from your teeth and tongue.

Keep your tongue clean: You can make your tongue scraper at home with a flexible neem twig. You should clean your tongue regularly with the help of this at the time of brushing your teeth. Through this process, you can clean the bacteria growing on the upper surface of your tongue and taste buds.

Gum massage: You have to mix tea tree oil and neem oil and massage your gum with it. It keeps the blood circulation smooth and also prevents the infection from spreading. This oil has anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-oxidant, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing mouth odour.

Use mouthwash: Though there are many types of mouthwash available in the market, you can prepare your organic mouthwash at home. You have to boil cloves, mint, and parsley in a cup of water and wash your mouth properly 2-3 times a day with it. The disinfectant and antibacterial properties of these elements can prevent the growth of the bacteria.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.