These Effective Tips Will Surely Help You Get Relief From Arthritis Pain In Winter

Owing to an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, arthritis has become one of the rising causes of concern among individuals of all age groups in contemporary times. It is a painful health condition that causes swelling or tenderness in one or more joints of the body. With winter being around the corner, arthritis patients need to be extra cautious as the weather can aggravate joint pains

According to the Arthritis Foundation, frigid weather conditions can lead to muscle spasms, increase pain sensitivity and even slow blood circulation in the body. And, studies also suggest that the synovial fluid present between our joints becomes more like sludge in chilly temperatures. Therefore, if you suffer from arthritis, then you must undertake these easy yet effective measures to get relief the joint pain during winter:

Stay warm

If your joints cannot deal with the winter chill, then it’s best for you to stay warm. In order to do so, layer up with winter clothes, along with hats, gloves and scarves. You should also consider investing in an electric blanket to stay warm while sleeping at night. To loosen stiff joints, you can take a hot bath or use heating pads.

Stay hydrated

People usually consume less water in winter. However, it’s vital to keep yourself hydrated irrespective of the weather, especially if you’re an arthritis patient. According to research, even mild dehydration can make you more sensitive to pain. Although the body’s requirement for water differs from individual to individual, it is advised to drink about eight glasses of water per day if you work out daily.

Stay physically active

Exercising is the best way to keep arthritis pain at bay. Regular physical activity can help you boost your energy levels as well as enhance the body’s flexibility. A sedentary lifestyle can worsen the symptoms of arthritis, so aim to exercise for at least half an hour a day to keep your body fit. If you don’t want to head out of your house in the cool weather, then you can come up with an indoor exercise plan to stay physically active.

