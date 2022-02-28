These Exercises Will Save Your Back From Long Hours Of Sitting

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly blurred the boundaries between our home and office. Most of our time is spent sitting for long hours on our laptops as many of us continue to work from home. This could have a negative impact on our bodies, especially our back and our posture. Sitting for long hours could contribute towards increased blood pressure, obesity, and other heart-related risks. So how could you maintain your health while continuing your work?

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has suggested some interesting exercises that could guide you towards achieving a healthy lifestyle. In her latest Instagram Reel, Diwekar shared a 10-minute daily workout regimen to reduce damage from long sitting hours. She mentioned that sitting for long hours makes us slouch and affects our posture, it also affects our thighs to spread out.

Leg raises – 5 reps

Straight leg lifts – 5 reps

Shoulder stretch – 5 reps

Calf stretch – 5 reps

Hamstring stretch – 5 reps

Upper body twist – 5 reps

Arm stretch – 5 reps

Back and neck stretch – 5 reps

These exercises restore our body posture and ensure that long hours of sitting does not affect our health in the long run. It is also recommended that you take a break from sitting every 30 minutes. Take a leisurely walk and ensure that you break the cycle of long hours of sitting. Most of us spend long hours in front of a screen which in turn affects our neck and shoulders. Diwekar’s back and neck stretch exercise will ensure that you do not end up with stressed out back muscles.

The recent Instagram Reel is part of the 12-week project of daily fitness this year where the nutritionist shares important workout routines on her Instagram profile a day.

