These Expert Suggestions can Help you Solve Conflicts in your Marriage or Relationship

Conflicts are a part of any relationship. No matter how much you love each other, you may disagree and disapprove or may not like everything your partner does or says. But, having the occasional argument doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong with your marriage or relationship.

No relationship in the world is devoid of conflict. However, the problem in marriages or relationships isn’t conflicts, but how we try to resolve them. Are you dealing with problems in your relationship? Don’t worry! We have something that might help. Let us take a glance at what a relationship advisor says about modern-day relationship problems and their solutions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Daman R. Philip, relationship coach and founder and CEO of The Life Experts, stated, “Several relationship stressors are differences in perspectives, values, opinions, beliefs, differences in personalities, experiences, lack of communication, unmet expectations, financials, and so on."

She gave some good advice on how to make your relationship better and have a happy, peaceful, playful, and passionate bond with your partner:

Re-examine your focus: Conflicts will arise if you constantly try to prove your point. Rather than defending yourself, you should look into the source of the argument and find a solution.

Let go of your recurring negative behavioural patterns: No one is perfect, so neither are you. Notice your negative behavioural patterns and replace them with positive ones. Try to focus your energies in a positive direction.

Communicating is a must: Communication is essential as it solves half of the dilemma. Express your feelings, no matter how upset you are about the problem. This will help both you and your partner to recognise the problem.

Be willing to forgive: Your partner is not an enemy. So, instead of holding grudges or blaming your partner, try to forgive them. Willingness to forgive not only solves the problem but also brings your partner closer to you.

